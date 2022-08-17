THURSDAY AT THE KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR

THURSDAY SCHEDULE
8:30 a.m. Junior fair poultry show east of poultry building
9 a.m. Open class foods judging at open class building
10 a.m. Junior fair beef show followed by open class beef show in the show and sale arena
10 a.m. Scavenger Hunt — pick up your clue sheet at the ticket gates — turn in sheets by 5 p.m. in Marketplace Building
10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration — north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5-12)
Noon-2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle & TRT Gear on display — south of Poultry Barn
2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship — east of Poultry Building
People are also reading…
3 p.m. Open class poultry show — east of poultry building
3 p.m. KR Bluegrass band at Creekside Stage
3:30 p.m. Junior and open class goat show
5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade — begins at Antique Machinery Display and continues through Grandstand area
6 p.m. Amateur Wine Competition Results — Barrel Room
6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby — Grandstands
7:45 p.m. In The Stix at Creekside Stage
Go to KenoshaCoFair.com for a full schedule.