THURSDAY AT THE KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR

KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR

Caden Warren, 17, shows his crossbreed pig at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday. Warren was named grand champion overall winner in the Junior Fair Swine Show.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers

THURSDAY SCHEDULE

8:30 a.m. Junior fair poultry show east of poultry building

9 a.m. Open class foods judging at open class building

10 a.m. Junior fair beef show followed by open class beef show in the show and sale arena

10 a.m. Scavenger Hunt — pick up your clue sheet at the ticket gates — turn in sheets by 5 p.m. in Marketplace Building

10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration — north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5-12)

Noon-2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle & TRT Gear on display — south of Poultry Barn

2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship — east of Poultry Building

3 p.m. Open class poultry show — east of poultry building

3 p.m. KR Bluegrass band at Creekside Stage

3:30 p.m. Junior and open class goat show

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade — begins at Antique Machinery Display and continues through Grandstand area

6 p.m. Amateur Wine Competition Results — Barrel Room

6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby — Grandstands

7:45 p.m. In The Stix at Creekside Stage

Go to KenoshaCoFair.com for a full schedule.

