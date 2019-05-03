Foxconn responds to the governor with a statement countering Evers’ contemplation, saying the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer is remaining committed to “long term” job creation in Wisconsin, even though it fell short of the 2018 job creation quota to receive tax credits.
The original contract would give Foxconn about $3 billion in state and local tax credits if it invests $10 billion and employs 13,000 workers over 15 years.
