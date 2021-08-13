Three women, while carrying weapons, allegedly threatened life of another woman at her own home

RACINE — Three women allegedly showed up at a woman’s house with a gun, taser, hammer and bat and made death threats.
Monique L. Booker, 37, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams and possession of a firearm by a felon; and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Delieza L. Green, 23, of the 900 block of Marquette St., was charged with a felony count of possession of an electric weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Brandy M. Hickey, 38, of the 1000 block of 70th St., Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to a residence on the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue for a woman receiving death threats. The woman said that the people that were making threats were standing outside her home and they had a gun and other weapons. She said Booker had a gun, Green had “something with a blinking red light” and Hickey had a “long black thing.” She said another woman had a bat.
As officers neared the residence, they saw a car driving past them at a high rate of speed with the headlights off. They initiated a stop and observed that the car was occupied by the four women accused of threatening the woman. Officers removed them and saw a gun underneath the driver’s seat. A search found a purse belonging to Booker with 25.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and four pills of Oxycodone. Also in the car were a pink taser, a hammer and a bat.
Booker denied having any contact with the woman and denied any knowledge of the drugs in her purse, the gun underneath the driver’s seat and the Taser. Green provided a similar story but said that the woman came out of the house and screamed at them. Hickey told officers that they never had contact with the woman nor got out of the car. She later said, though, that Booker was looking for her car because she was told it had been damaged so she drove the group to Carlisle Avenue. She said one person from the car had a bat and another had a Taser and she admitted that there was a confrontation.
Booker was given a $10,000 cash bond, Hickey was given a $5,000 cash bond and Green was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. All three have a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 12
Today's mugshots: Aug. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 4700 block of Graceland Boulevard, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Elieser Ramos
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A Herron
Leonard (aka Brian Abdul Bradford) A Herron, 1500 block of May Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Matthew Rivera
Matthew Rivera, Salem, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Alberto M Rodriguez
Alberto M Rodriguez, 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Samuel Salcedo
Samuel Salcedo, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Wayne Wunder
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael Wayne Wunder, 4900 block of Bayfield Drive, Waterford, negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Monique L Booker
Monique L Booker, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Delieza L Green
Delieza L Green, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Brandy M Hickey
Brandy M Hickey, 1000 block of 70th Street, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).