 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three women, while carrying weapons, allegedly threatened life of another woman at her own home
0 Comments

Three women, while carrying weapons, allegedly threatened life of another woman at her own home

  • 0

RACINE — Three women allegedly showed up at a woman’s house with a gun, taser, hammer and bat and made death threats.

Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are asking a Delaware judge to approve an $850 million agreement that is the foundation of the group's plan to emerge from bankruptcy.The judge was to begin a hearing Thursday on whether to approve the agreement, which involves the national Boy Scouts organization, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, and law firms representing some 70,000 men who claim they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters and others.The Irving, Texas-based Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 amid an onslaught of lawsuits by men who said they were sexually abused as children. The filing was part of an attempt to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims. The Boy Scouts have proposed contributing up to $250 million in cash and property to a fund for abuse victims. Local councils, which run day-to-day operations for Boy Scout troops, would contribute $600 million. The national organization and councils also would transfer their rights to Boy Scout insurance policies to the victims fund. In return, they would be released from further liability for abuse claims.The agreement is opposed by insurers that issued policies to the Boy Scouts and local councils, other law firms representing thousands of abuse victims, and various church denominations that have sponsored local Boy Scout troops.As part of the agreement, the Boy Scouts are seeking permission from the judge to back out of a settlement reached in April with one of their insurers, The Hartford. The Hartford agreed to pay $650 million into the victims fund in exchange for being released from any further obligations, but victims attorneys have said their clients won't support a reorganization plan that includes it. Additional reporting by The Associated Press

Monique L. Booker, 37, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams and possession of a firearm by a felon; and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delieza L. Green, 23, of the 900 block of Marquette St., was charged with a felony count of possession of an electric weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Brandy M. Hickey, 38, of the 1000 block of 70th St., Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to a residence on the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue for a woman receiving death threats. The woman said that the people that were making threats were standing outside her home and they had a gun and other weapons. She said Booker had a gun, Green had “something with a blinking red light” and Hickey had a “long black thing.” She said another woman had a bat.

Monique Booker

Booker
Delieza Green

Green
Brandy Hickey

Hickey

As officers neared the residence, they saw a car driving past them at a high rate of speed with the headlights off. They initiated a stop and observed that the car was occupied by the four women accused of threatening the woman. Officers removed them and saw a gun underneath the driver’s seat. A search found a purse belonging to Booker with 25.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and four pills of Oxycodone. Also in the car were a pink taser, a hammer and a bat.

Booker denied having any contact with the woman and denied any knowledge of the drugs in her purse, the gun underneath the driver’s seat and the Taser. Green provided a similar story but said that the woman came out of the house and screamed at them. Hickey told officers that they never had contact with the woman nor got out of the car. She later said, though, that Booker was looking for her car because she was told it had been damaged so she drove the group to Carlisle Avenue. She said one person from the car had a bat and another had a Taser and she admitted that there was a confrontation.

Booker was given a $10,000 cash bond, Hickey was given a $5,000 cash bond and Green was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. All three have a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News