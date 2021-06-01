Three to vie for title of Fairest of the Fair June 4

YORKVILLE — Three contestants will vie for the title of Fairest of the Fair when Racine County Fair organizers host the finals on Friday, June 4, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
They are Kynzi Cole, a 2020 Muskego High School graduate, is a student at Iowa State University pursuing a degree in animal science; Mackenzie Geschke, a 2020 Union Grove High School graduate pursuing a degree in finance at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse; and and Taylor Schaefer, a 2018 Franklin High School graduate and student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pursuing a degree in animal science and communication, with a digital studies certificate.
This comes as a new pre-fair event and is free and open to the public. This year’s fair will be held July 28-Aug. 1. The Fairest of the Fair will be the official ambassador of the fair welcoming fairgoers. She will be involved throughout the year representing Racine County and promoting the fair industry, and will compete in January for the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention.
The Racine County Fairest of the Fair Finals will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social gathering in the expo building on the fairgrounds. The on-stage portion will begin at 7:30 p.m. Contestants will present their radio commercial, introduce themselves and answer individual questions. Each contestant will also be auctioning a basket filled with goodies, with all proceeds going back to the fairest program and funding scholarships for the Fairest of the Fair and fair royalty.