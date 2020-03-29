Three new hotels in the works for Downtown Racine

RACINE — By year’s end, Racine may have not one or two — but three new Downtown hotels under construction.

All three have been announced within the past year. The hotel trio in various stages of planning and/or moving toward construction are:

An expansion and conversion of the former Zahn’s Department Store into an 80-room destination hotel with restaurant and rooftop bar;

A 171-room, full-service, branded hotel — likely a Sheraton — with convention center on the Festival Park grounds; and

A $40 million to $50 million combination hotel and housing project at 233 Lake Ave., to be developed by Hovde Properties of Madison. As initially envisioned, it would be a mid-level-service hotel with about 100 guest rooms.

The Zahn’s and Festival grounds projects have fully written and City Council-approved developer incentive agreements.

The Hovde project, announced in May 2019, since then has been through its due diligence phase with engineering and environmental studies completed, according to City Administrator Jim Palenick.

“They were very pleased” with the results, he said. “They got the answers they needed; they’re prepared to take it forward.”