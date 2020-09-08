Three men charged for alleged involvement in multiple shootings that occurred on Friday

RACINE — Three men have been charged for multiple shootings that occurred Friday.
Frank Mosley, 22, of the 3400 block of 75th Street in Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Jayvion Redmond, 19, who is listed as homeless, has been charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer.
Elijah L. Hattix, 19, of the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 10:22 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of 10th and Grand Avenue for a call of shots fired. The vehicle described in the incident was a gray Honda SUV and the person shooting was described as a Black male wearing a red hoodie.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Three Mile Road and Erie Street for another report of shots fired with the same vehicle and person in the red hoodie reportedly shooting. An officer arrived and located one 9 mm casing by the parking lot entrance of the 4000 block of Erie Street and seven more casings toward the back entrance of the main lot.
There was significant damage to a red Dodge that was parked where the scene was located. The front passenger window was completely shattered and the door had fresh damage to the middle from projectiles hitting it. The front passenger tire was partially flat and had air hissing from it. The front windshield on the driver’s side had spider cracks and the rear passenger door had damage. The damage to the vehicle was consistent with there being multiple shooters.
An officer spoke to a witness who stated she heard five to six shots and observed two young Black males running toward Erie Street. One of them was wearing a red hoodie and appeared to be shooting while running. She described the other suspect as a Black male wearing a white hoodie and said both got into the gray SUV.
At approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, an officer drove to the 3000 block of Webster Street and observed a gray SUV with dark tinted windows turning around in the middle of the roadway. He believed it was the vehicle involved in the shootings. It was discovered that Mosley was the driver and Redmond was the passenger. When Mosley made eye contact with the officer, he immediately pulled the vehicle over and got out and ran inside the residence.
About five to ten people came out and the officer noticed Hattix wearing a red hoodie matching the description.
Other officers arrived and one stood by Redmond at the passenger door of the vehicle. He asked Redmond if he would step out and he did so, but when the officer started patting him down he ran off before tripping and falling.
When asked if he had a gun, Redmond said he did and told the officer he had it in his shorts pocket. The vehicle was then searched and a Ruger 9 mm was located in a backpack under a seat.
An officer interviewed Hattix who said he was seated in the backseat with another person with Mosley driving and Redmond in the front passenger seat. He said they saw two people they knew and were meeting up to fight. When they got to the parking lot, the other passenger they were with got out while holding the black handgun that was located in the car.
Hattix was holding the gun that was located on Redmond. An argument accelerated and all parties pulled out guns and began to fire. He said he fired one round and then his gun jammed. Another individual fired six to eight rounds and that’s what probably hit the car and apartment. Hattix stated the guns belonged to Mosley and Redmond.
Mosley and Redmond were given a cash bond of $20,000 and Hattix was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
The three have a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. They remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony D Alvarado
Anthony D Alvarado, 3400 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Patrick J Appleton
Patrick J Appleton, 2400 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Raymond L Berryman III
Raymond L Berryman III, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Mitchell J Binder
Mitchell J Binder, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandon T Bowers
Brandon T Bowers, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James D Carlisle
James D Carlisle, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard A Fliess
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah L Hattix
Elijah L Hattix, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.
Keylen A Hill
Keylen A Hill, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jamari J Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.
Camron D Kindred
Camron D Kindred, 1500 block of Park Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Frank Mosley
Frank Mosley, 3400 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.
Jayvion Redmond
Jayvion Redmond, Homeless, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Tristan R Sanfelippo
Tristan R Sanfelippo, 7000 block of Sandy Lane, Waterford, possession of a firearm by a felon, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Daevin A Stys
Daevin A Stys, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon, possession of THC.
Torris T Boclair
Torris (aka Tyronne X Ball) T Boclair, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Jermaine J Carothers
Jermaine J Carothers, Homeless, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), negligent handling of a weapon.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Robert G Hyatt
Robert G Hyatt, 28200 block of Easy Lane, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kenric A McGee
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamie A Robinson
Jamie A Robinson, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin K Warner
Benjamin K Warner, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
