Three men charged for alleged involvement in multiple shootings that occurred on Friday

There was significant damage to a red Dodge that was parked where the scene was located. The front passenger window was completely shattered and the door had fresh damage to the middle from projectiles hitting it. The front passenger tire was partially flat and had air hissing from it. The front windshield on the driver’s side had spider cracks and the rear passenger door had damage. The damage to the vehicle was consistent with there being multiple shooters.

An officer spoke to a witness who stated she heard five to six shots and observed two young Black males running toward Erie Street. One of them was wearing a red hoodie and appeared to be shooting while running. She described the other suspect as a Black male wearing a white hoodie and said both got into the gray SUV.

At approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, an officer drove to the 3000 block of Webster Street and observed a gray SUV with dark tinted windows turning around in the middle of the roadway. He believed it was the vehicle involved in the shootings. It was discovered that Mosley was the driver and Redmond was the passenger. When Mosley made eye contact with the officer, he immediately pulled the vehicle over and got out and ran inside the residence.

About five to ten people came out and the officer noticed Hattix wearing a red hoodie matching the description.