Nick Ramsey & The Family

Nick Ramsey & The Family

RACINE — A music series titled The Family Power Music Presents — Racine continues from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.

Three acts are on the bill for the series premiere — Sovereigh Olson (alternative and folk), Beat Council (hip-hop) and the hip-hop and funk band Nick Ramsey & The Family.

The $10 admission fee includes a ticket for one craft beer. The show is open to ages 21 and older.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments