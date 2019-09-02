RACINE — Watercolor and oil painting artist Jan Thompson is the featured artist of month Sept. 6-29 at Artists Gallery, 401 Main St. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, during First Fridays.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Thompson was trained at Loyola University in Chicago. She also studied in Rome and has done both professional and fine art work for area businesses and residents. Thompson has won numerous awards over the years, as well as illustrated a children's book, "Wyatt Walker Turbo Talker." She enjoys doing custom pieces for clients.
The public is invited to the opening reception to meet Thompson and other artists.
Artists Gallery is holding a Silent Art Auction Fundraiser through Oct. 4. Art donated by members will be auctioned off through silent bids starting at $15. To place a bid, people should visit the gallery during open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
