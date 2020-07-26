Thompson ends long drought

Michael Thompson birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 4-under 67 and a two-stroke victory in the 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., finishing off his second PGA Tour win seven years after his first.
Adam Long took second after a 64. Richy Werenski, who shared the lead with Thompson after both Friday and Saturday, had a 70 for his worst round of the tournament and settled for a nine-way tie for third —- three strokes back.
Thompson finished at 19-under 265 at TPC Twin Cities.
Tony Finau finished in the third-place group, too, after a 68. He was the only one among the five world top-30 players in the field to reach the weekend, far outperforming fellow high-profile peers Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey.
Nobody throughout the windy and muggy week in Minnesota was steadier than Thompson, who entered the week 151st in the FedEx Cup standings and rocketed up to 39th on the way to Tennessee for the World Golf Championships event.
He deftly steered around the water danger on the 18th, landing his approach on the back of the green within 15 feet. With Long in the clubhouse, having played five groups ahead, Thompson had two putts to win. He needed only one, bending backward and thrusting both of his arms straight up in the air after the ball dropped in the cup in a celebration subdued a bit by the absence of spectators due to the pandemic.
Thompson’s best previous finish in this stopped-and-restarted 2020 season was a tie for eighth at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, and he missed the cut in his last start at the Workday Charity Open in Ohio two weeks ago. For this win, he not only secured a spot in the U.S. Open but a prize of $1,188,000, nearly 12% of his career earnings on the tour.
Finau was the only one in contention this weekend who’d already secured his U.S. Open spot, thanks to his seventh-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings last year and No. 16 world ranking on March 15 when the coronavirus spread prompted the three-month pause. The USGA rolled out special rules for participation in the rescheduled Sept. 17-20 major at Winged Foot in New York, after the pandemic wiped out the regular qualifiers.
In stroke play over the last four seasons, Finau has finished 35 rounds inside the top three, by far the most without a win on tour over that stretch. Tommy Fleetwood (20) has the second most.
B
oxing
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker earned his first victory in two years Sunday at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, winning a unanimous decision over Darren Till on Fight Island.
Veteran heavyweight Fabrício Werdum finished Alexander Gustafsson by armbar submission midway through the first round, and Maurício “Shogun” Rua got an entertaining split-decision victory over fellow Brazilian veteran Antônio Rogério Nogueira in the last of four UFC shows in two weeks from the mixed martial arts promotion’s fan-free bubble in the Middle East.
The main event was a messy, technical fight that turned into an encouraging step forward for Whittaker (21-5), who ended the victory with a smile and a horrifically bloody cut above his left ear.
Whittaker won his middleweight belt in 2017, but the Australian brawler defended it just once and missed significant time with injuries.
He lost the title last October to New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya, and Whittaker then withdrew from a scheduled comeback fight because he felt burned out on MMA.
He didn’t have an easy return, but the ex-champ still handled his matchup with Till (18-3-1), the touted British prospect.
Football
Jamal Adams’ wish was finally granted: He’s leaving New York in a stunning trade.
The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seattle Seahawks, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
New York received a massive haul in the deal, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — pending physicals.
The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that increasingly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and Douglas in an interview with the Daily News published Friday.
- Tight end Adam Shaheen was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears for a conditional late-round draft pick.
Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes. His roster spot with the team in 2020 was in jeopardy. In Miami, he’ll compete with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
Chicago took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft.
Hockey
Arizona general manager John Chayka earned a contract extension early this season for building the Coyotes into playoff contenders in four short years.
He was being called a quitter by the team in a strongly worded statement on Sunday after stepping down a week before the Coyotes’ Stanley Cup qualifier series against Nashville.
Former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.
“The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL’s hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012,” the team said in a statement.
“Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.”
Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and signed a contract extension through 2024 last fall.
Auto racing
Fabio Quartararo won from pole position at the Andalucia Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera, Spain for his second consecutive win since the MotoGP season started following the pandemic break.
The young Frenchman cruised to victory a week after earning his maiden MotoGP race in Jerez de la Frontera. The 21-year-old Yamaha rider opened a 10-point lead over Maverick Viñales in the championship standings.
“That one was tough,” Quartararo said. “What an amazing feeling. It feels so good to (win) back-to-back races.”
Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappé sent Quartararo a tweet saying “One can say you have good taste,” referring to a picture of Quartararo standing by his bike with his arms folded in the same way the French player celebrates his goals.
Viñales finished second again after getting past Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi with two laps to go at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto. Takaaki Nakagami was fourth with Honda for his best career finish in MotoGP.
It was the first time since 2014 that Yamaha had three riders on the podium.
It was Rossi’s first podium since a race in the United States in April 2019. He now has 199 podium-finishes in MotoGP.
