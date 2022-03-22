Sept. 25, 1946—Mar. 15, 2022

WAUKESHA—Thomas “Tom” W. Carpenter of Waukesha passed away March 15, 2022, at age 75. He was born in Racine on Sept. 25, 1946, the oldest son of Dean and Virginia (nee Drummond) Carpenter. Before his family moved to Brookfield his senior year of high school, Tom attended Holy Name Catholic School and Saint Catherine’s High School in Racine. Tom worked and served his community as a Deputy Sheriff for Waukesha County for 30 years.

He will be sadly and forever missed by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sharon (nee Clough) and their four children: Betsy (Jeff) Carpenter-Pelkofer, Steve (Connie) Carpenter, Todd (Bonnie) Carpenter and Shannon Seegmiller. Proud grandpa of Zachary (Amber) Carpenter, Madeline and Adam Pelkofer, Taylor, Caitlin, Matthew and Lindsy Carpenter, Finneas and Quinnlyn Carpenter, and Henry, Joseph and George Seegmiller. Further survived by his brothers: Donald (Donna), Dennis (Christine) and David (Donna); sister-in-law, Barbara Clough; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and loving friends. Preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation Friday, March 25, 2022, from 9:30 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (2400 State Rd. 59, Waukesha, WI 53189). A luncheon will follow at the Rotary Building (1150 Baxter St., Waukesha).

Memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association or St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha.

See the complete obituary at www.randledable.com For further information, please call Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home at 262-547-4035.

