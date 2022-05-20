Thomas tames wind

One last birdie in a strong Oklahoma wind gave Justin Thomas another 3-under 67 and set a daunting target for Rory McIlroy and everyone else Friday in the PGA Championship.

Trees were swaying and flags were whipping from the opening tee shot, and rounds in the 60s were scarce at Southern Hills.

That didn't stop Thomas, who leaned on creativity with the shape of his shots, even on the putting green. He dropped only one shot from a bunker on the par-3 14th and finished his solid round with a 10-foot birdie putt.

That put him at 6-under 134, one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who was making his way to the first tee shortly after Thomas finished.

McIlroy and Tiger Woods faced what typically are tougher conditions in the afternoon, though the forecast was for the wind to die. Jon Rahm, who fought back with a 69, wasn't buying it.

“They said the wind was going to go down this afternoon. No, it's not. It's Oklahoma,” Rahm said. “It's going to stay just as windy as we had.”

Thomas can only hope that's the case. The heritage of Southern Hills is that all seven of its major champions — three in the U.S. Open, four in the PGA — have had at least a share of the 36-hole lead.

“If I maintain the lead, I hope that trend continues,” Thomas said.

Of those who played Friday morning, Thomas had a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick (69), who has never won in America but seems to play his best the tougher the conditions.

The only other players from that early group who finished two rounds under par were Oklahoma native Talor Gooch, who had 16 pars, one birdie, one bogey in a round of 70; Joaquin Niemann of Chile (71) and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria (67). They were at 1-under 139.

Soccer

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is switching affiliation from Germany to the United States and is among 27 players invited to the Americans’ next-to-last training camp ahead of the World Cup.

Haji Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles who is on a scoring run in the Turkish league, also is among the players who could make their U.S. debuts along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally, who was on the roster for November World Cup qualifiers but did not get in a match.

Glasgow Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic also were called in Friday after being bypassed in the 14 qualifiers from September to March.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, sidelined since breaking broke a bone in his left foot on Feb. 22, was invited and could make his return.

Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna (reoccurrence of leg injury on April 28), Atlanta defender Miles Robinson (torn left ACL on May 7), Barcelona outside back Sergiño Dest (right hamstring on April 24) and Young Boys striker Jordan Pefok (hasn't played since May 7) will miss the games due to injuries. Josh Sargent and Chris Richards are also hurt.

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and Ausgburg forward Ricardo Pepi were among the notable omissions. Pepi has been playing constantly for 15 months and has not scored in 24 matches for club and country since October. Brooks, a 29-year-old defender who was on the 2014 World Cup roster, has not been picked by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter since qualifiers last September.

College football

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has passed away. He was 59.

The school said the longtime college football coach died on Friday but didn't release the cause of death.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way."

Magee spent last season as Duke's running backs coach. He was Rodriguez's offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks' head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

