The spits and the jeers. The eggs thrown at team cars. The attempts to unbalance riders while riding up the most grueling climbs.
Geraint Thomas never flinched at whatever fans — or his rivals — threw at him or Team Sky.
The Welsh rider was the steadiest rider from the start, the strongest in the Alps and the Pyrenees. On Sunday he concluded his transformation from a support rider into a champion of cycling's biggest race by claiming his first Tour de France title.
"With the boys, that's the main thing for the whole three weeks, we stuck together through some tough times, stayed strong," Thomas said. "Everything just clicked this race."
Thomas successfully defended his lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage.
Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas's teammate, finished third, 2:24 behind. Froome rode next to Thomas as they crossed the line and applauded.
Swimming
Simone Manuel won the 50-meter freestyle, completing a sprint sweep at the U.S. national championships at Irvine, Calif.
The Olympic silver medalist in Rio got to the wall first in 24.10 seconds, bettering the U.S. Open record of 24.13 set by Cate Campbell of Australia in May 2008. Manuel's time also took down the 10-year-old meet record of 24.25 by Dara Torres and it was fourth-quickest in the world this year.
Olympian Abbey Weitzeil finished second in 24.63. Margo Geer was third.
Manuel won the 100 free earlier in the meet, with Geer third and Weitzeil fourth.
Michael Andrew upset current world champion Caeleb Dressel and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nathan Adrian to win the men's 50 free.
Andrew, who turned pro five years ago at age 14, outdueled Dressel in the closing meters to touch first in 21.49. Dressel stopped the clock in 21.67, while Adrian was third in 21.85. They were the only men under 22 seconds in the final.
Soccer
Neymar used a sponsor's ad to admit he exaggerated some of his reactions after being fouled during the World Cup in Russia. The video, published Sunday and broadcast on several Brazilian TV networks, features the striker accepting criticism for the first time and promising to pick himself up.
The striker scored two goals in the tournament and was not too disappointing until his team got knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals, but fans and players have spoken much more about his theatrics on the pitch, which included dives, rolling and frequent arguing with referees.
"You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch," Neymar said in the ad sponsored by personal care products maker Gillette.
• Lindsey Horan scored in the 90th minute to give the United States a 1-1 draw with Australia in the Tournament of Nations at East Hartford, Conn.
Horan scored on a bouncing header off a well-placed corner kick from Megan Rapinoe. The tie extended the Americans' undefeated streak to 18 games.
It was Horan's sixth international goal.
Alex Morgan had three goals for her fourth career hat trick in the team's tournament opener Thursday against Japan in Kansas City, Kansas. Rapinoe added a goal and an assist in the 4-2 victory.
Tennis
John Isner won the BB&T Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second straight year.
The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five times or more.
Obituary
Josip Peruzovic, the former pro wrestler known for playing beloved villain Nikolai Volkoff, died at Baltimore. He was 70.
His wife Lynn Peruzovic confirmed his death Sunday. She says he has had heart problems, and that when she went to give him medicine he was not responsive.
World Wrestling Entertainment says Peruzovic was "one of the greatest villains sports-entertainment had ever seen." He was known for singing the onetime Soviet Union's national anthem before matches and for his tag team alliance with another wrestler known as The Iron Sheik.
WWE says his career spanned the better part of 40 years and featured showdowns with wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan.
