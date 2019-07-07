Just two days into the Tour de France, Geraint Thomas is already putting daylight between himself and some of the riders dreaming of dethroning the reigning champion.
Thomas, who claimed his first Tour win last summer, answered questions surrounding his form and fitness in a dominant fashion during Sunday’s short team time trial around the streets of Brussels.
His Ineos team did not win the stage but the 33-year-old Welshman gained precious seconds on rivals, including French duo Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot, former Tour champion Vincenzo Nibali, climber Nairo Quintana, Adam Yates and Jakob Fuglsang.
Thomas arrived at the Tour on the back of a rather mundane season and no victory to his name. Even worse, he crashed out of his final preparation race last month, and endured another setback, though minor, when he was caught in a pile-up near the finish of Saturday’s opening stage.
With the No. 1 bib on his back, Thomas, a former track specialist, showed no signs of weakness following his spill. He took solid turns at the front and led his teammates across the finish line close to the Atomium, the iconic Brussels monument built for the 1958 World Fair.
The only team riding faster than Ineos on Sunday was the Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma, which covered the 27.6-kilometer course (17.1-mile) in 28 minutes, 58 seconds, keeping the yellow jersey on Mike Teunissen’s shoulders.
They were 20 seconds faster than Thomas and his teammates, with Deceuninck Quick-Step completing the podium, 21 seconds off the pace.
Basketball
The deal bringing Kevin Durant to Brooklyn is official, and he’s changing his number along with his address.
The Nets completed a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, with Brooklyn landing Durant and a protected first-round pick in next year’s draft for D’Angelo Russell, Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham.
Durant said last week he would sign a max deal with Brooklyn, which would be $141 million over four years, after three seasons with the Warriors. The rest of the deal was worked out over subsequent days, and the NBA signed off on the terms Sunday.
“Along with the rest of the league, our coaching staff has long admired Kevin’s incredible skill, resilience and tenacity,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “He has already established himself as a champion and one of the best players of all-time, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him into our program in Brooklyn.”
Durant isn’t expected to play at all next season while he recovers from an Achilles injury. When he does return to join a new-look Nets team that added Kyrie Irving as well this summer and officially signed him Sunday, he’ll wear No. 7 — after playing in No. 35 throughout his career.
- A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired guard Delon Wright from the Memphis Grizzlies in a sign-and-trade agreement that could make the restricted free agent a starter alongside rookie of the year Luka Doncic.
Wright and the Mavericks have agreed on a $29 million, three-year contract, agent Greg Lawrence said Sunday. The Grizzlies will get two second-round picks in the trade, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
The move by the Mavericks comes after they missed out on free agent target Danny Green, a shooting guard and strong defender who agreed on a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after former Toronto teammate Kawhi Leonard chose the LA Clippers over returning to the Raptors.
- The Phoenix Suns have traded Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton to the Memphis Grizzlies for guards Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.
Phoenix also parted with a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round selection in Sunday’s deal.
The move marks an abrupt end to Jackson’s tenure in the desert.
The No. 4 overall pick of 2017 NBA draft, Jackson was expected to lead the Suns back to the playoffs. He never quite lived up to the hype, averaging 12.3 points in two seasons. He also was detained this summer when police say he refused to leave a music festival VIP area he had entered without a pass.
Carter played 39 games with the Grizzlies as a rookie last season.
Korver’s contact is expected to be bought out by Phoenix.
- Forward Davis Bertans has been traded to the Washington Wizards by San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that allowed the Spurs to acquire DeMarre Carroll from the Brooklyn Nets.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Bertans ranked sixth in the NBA last season in 3-point shooting percentage, making 42.9 percent of his attempts. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds for San Antonio.
Bertans was a second-round draft pick in 2011, but the Latvian played professionally in Europe until joining San Antonio in 2016. His brother, Dairis, is with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Carroll agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Spurs.
The Wizards sent the draft rights to forward Aaron White to Brooklyn in the trade. Washington took White in the second round in 2015 and he has been playing overseas.
