Thomas L. Flagg, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

