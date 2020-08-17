You have permission to edit this article.
Thomas E Simonsen
Thomas E Simonsen

Thomas E Simonsen, 1200 block of Larson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

