NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas E Simonsen, 1200 block of Larson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas E Simonsen, 1200 block of Larson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.