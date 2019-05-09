Thomas Bartelson.jpg

Thomas A. Bartelson, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration as a fourth offense, hit and run of an attended vehicle, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).

