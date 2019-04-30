Keeping their eyes on the ball

The Sparklers are on to the round of 24 in the National Senior League of bowling on the Nintendo Wii. Carol Schoenherr, left, is the only player of the four on the team who stands to play.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

In photos

Nintendo Wii bowling becomes fun, social tradition at Waterford senior center

journaltimes.com/gallery

Trending

  • Former Kraut Fest co-chair under investigation; 2019 festival canceled
  • Dover man reportedly causes 4-vehicle crash after 90 mph chase
  • Sheriff’s Office confiscates 206 liquid marijuana vials
  • Vikings give Neal a chance

In photos

Park vs. St. Catherine’s baseball

journaltimes.com/gallery

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments