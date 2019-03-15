Now hiring

Recently posted employment opportunities for job seekers.

journaltimes.com/jobs

Trending

• Jury finds Dominique Knight guilty for 2017 murder of Harry Canady Jr.

• Amtrak's Hiawatha, which stops in Sturtevant, serves record numbers

• Racine's Barker is a star in the making at UW-Parkside

• No SAFER grant for Caledonia Fire Department

• Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 13

Mugshots

See images of people charged with a crime in racine County.

journaltimes.com/gallery

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments