Matthew Koleske, 24, and Matthew Joost, 23, both of Racine, enjoy their spaghetti on June 26, 2014, during the last day of operation for Totero’s, 2343 Mead St. Long lines formed for its last day, similar to the lines that regularly formed on lasagna days, or Wednesdays. In 1939 Achille Totero started the restaurant , which remained at its original location. His son, Santo, was the second owner, and Albert and Angela took over in 1987.