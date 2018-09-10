Vigils
Dozens gathered early Sunday evening to remember the lives of Lavelle Monroe and Matthew Young, both of whom were killed in September.
Trending
- Joan Milaeger, longtime garden store owner, dies
- Another crash reported by Batten Airport, two transported
- Police address increasing crime near 16th Street, Phillips Avenue
- Last Racine yard waste pickups of season are Sept. 10-14
Photos and Videos
Action from the Racine Invitational boys volleyball tournament
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.