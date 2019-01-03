Notable locals who died in 2018 for print

Top stories of the year

The Journal Times' newsroom's picks for the 10 most impactful news stories we've covered throughout a roller coaster 2018.

JournalTimes.com/gallery

Trending

  • 10 years after Becker's arrest, Journal Times to release podcast; trailer available
  • Vehicles heavily damaged in New Year's Day crash
  • Family with toddler among those who escape Racine fire by 'unattended candles'
  • Splash and Dash rings in New Year with a swim

2018 deaths

From an alderman to philanthropists: Remembering notable locals we lost this year.

journaltimes.com/gallery

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments