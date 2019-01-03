Top stories of the year
The Journal Times' newsroom's picks for the 10 most impactful news stories we've covered throughout a roller coaster 2018.
Trending
- 10 years after Becker's arrest, Journal Times to release podcast; trailer available
- Vehicles heavily damaged in New Year's Day crash
- Family with toddler among those who escape Racine fire by 'unattended candles'
- Splash and Dash rings in New Year with a swim
2018 deaths
From an alderman to philanthropists: Remembering notable locals we lost this year.
