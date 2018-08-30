Police resignation
Burlington police sergeant under investigation resigns
Trending
- Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 29
- Mount Pleasant man reportedly threatens deputies
- Man shot, home struck in shooting incidents
- Racine man allegedly shot at occupied vehicle
Photos and videos
Foxconn goes vertical
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.