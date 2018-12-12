Jobs

Spotlight

Meet the other finalists for Time’s 2018 Person of the Year

journaltimes.com/gallery

Trending

Driver involved in crash had been shot in head, survives

Longshot Vinyl Lounge opens in Downtown Racine

Racine’s first new entry sign installed on Douglas Avenue

Two local law enforcement promotions announced

Man facing drug charge after police find him hiding in ex’s basement

Job listings

Recently posted employment opportunities for job seekers

journaltimes.com/gallery

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments