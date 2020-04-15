'This is not adequate': Wisconsin health care workers call for more gloves, masks and other PPE

“It was overwhelming. I broke out in hives because I was so stressed out,” she said. “When I accepted this job as a housekeeper, I didn’t ever think I might be signing my death certificate. No one should have to feel like that going into work.”

She and others said they were struggling to meet the demands of the job while also worrying about their personal safety.

“We’re on the front lines of this pandemic and we need more than a thank you,” said Demetricia Shipp, a nurse’s assistant in Milwaukee with 35 years of experience working in health care.

Randi Payne, a nurse’s assistant at a nursing home in Sheboygan, said she doesn’t have face shields or goggles when working with elderly patients, many of whom have preexisting conditions.

“I don’t want to spread this to our patients or bring it home to my 12-year-old son or husband,” she said.

Lisa Gordon, a nurse’s assistant at a nursing home in Monroe, said she resorts to wearing the same mask seven days in a row because there aren’t enough to go around.

”Things need to change,” she said.