Thirty-plus dogs from single residence brought to Wisconsin Humane Society

RACINE — A large-scale animal rescue operation last weekend, saw the Racine Police Department remove more than 30 dogs from a single residence. The canines were brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant.
“These little ones mark the first large-scale rescue we’ve encountered in the area since moving into the new Racine campus,” noted the Wisconsin Humane Society in a May 28 press release to The Journal Times. “It’s been a huge relief having the space and equipment to care for them.”
The society relocated in April to its new facility at the corner of 16th and 90th streets. The new building replaced cramped longtime former Racine County quarters on Chicory Road.
The Humane Society is seeking donations to help with the costs of food, medical care and supply expenses of taking care of the rescued pups. For more information, contact the society's Racine County campus at 262-554-6699.
Animal hoarding
The Humane Society encourages citizens to reach out to appropriate parties if they suspect cases of animal hoarding.
“If you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it’s important to reach out for help,” the Society said. “It’s a serious problem that can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals, but the owners, their families and the community. Call your local law enforcement, animal welfare organization, health department, or mental health agency for supportive resources."
COVID-19 considerations
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had its impact on Humane Society operations.
“As our efforts continue to keep our staff and community safe during the COVID pandemic, the majority of our animals — including these dogs — are going into foster homes to limit the number of essential staff require on-site,” the Society noted. “As always, our dedicated foster parents are first in line for the chance to adopt the animals they care for. If they are not interested themselves, they’re also able to find their foster animal a home with friends, family members, or other interested parties.
"If any of these pups become available for public adoption from their foster home or one of our shelters, they’ll appear on our website.”
