Thirty-plus dogs from single residence brought to Wisconsin Humane Society

RACINE — A large-scale animal rescue operation last weekend, saw the Racine Police Department remove more than 30 dogs from a single residence. The canines were brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant.

“These little ones mark the first large-scale rescue we’ve encountered in the area since moving into the new Racine campus,” noted the Wisconsin Humane Society in a May 28 press release to The Journal Times. “It’s been a huge relief having the space and equipment to care for them.”

The society relocated in April to its new facility at the corner of 16th and 90th streets. The new building replaced cramped longtime former Racine County quarters on Chicory Road.

The Humane Society is seeking donations to help with the costs of food, medical care and supply expenses of taking care of the rescued pups. For more information, contact the society's Racine County campus at 262-554-6699.

Animal hoarding

The Humane Society encourages citizens to reach out to appropriate parties if they suspect cases of animal hoarding.