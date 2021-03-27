Third COVID-19 variant detected in Wisconsin

MADISON — The state Department of Health Services on Friday confirmed the first Wisconsin case of a potentially more severe COVID-19 variant that originated in Brazil, which means all three known variants have now been reported in the state.

The variant known as the P.1 is believed to spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19. Wisconsin health officials also said the variant has unique mutations that may make it more difficult for antibodies generated through vaccinations or previous infections to fight it off.

The variant is believed to be responsible for a surge in hospitalizations in Brazil even though many people there had already developed COVID-19 and made antibodies against it. There are 79 reported cases in 19 other states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 78 cases in Wisconsin of the B117 variant first identified in the U.K., up from 55 last week. There are two confirmed Wisconsin cases of a third variant, first detected in South Africa. All of them have been detected through surveillance and whole genome sequencing.