Third Bukacek takes over; Racine construction firm now woman-owned

He thought her background made her a perfect fit.

“Plus, your name is Bukacek,” added Cairns, who has spent 42 years with the company, rising from a cement finisher, then carpenter all the way up the ladder to president to CEO — and now back to president.

When Cairns first approached Andrea about coming into her namesake company at 2429 Summit Ave., the timing wasn’t right for Bukacek. But last August, she started seriously considering it.

“Jim and I happened to run into each other, actually, at Animal Crackers and kind of restarted that conversation, and from there I said, ‘You know, I think this might be the time.’”

Now, Bukacek noted, “In the first time in the history of the company, it is woman-owned.”

Raised around construction

Although she spent the past 12 years in commercial banking, Bukacek said she soaked up plenty of construction knowledge growing up in the family whose last name in Czech means, appropriately, “woodworker.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“My dad made it a point to take us kids around the job site all the time,” Bukacek said. “I’d come to the office … He had a drafting table in the house, so there was always blueprints around that we were looking at.”