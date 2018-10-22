RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for “Things My Mother Taught Me” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 5-6, in the Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Olivia and Gabe are excited to finally start their lives together as they move into their first apartment. However, even after moving halfway across the country, they cannot escape their parents who show up unannounced to lend a helping hand. Their furniture will not fit, the moving truck goes missing, and their parents get into squabbles — can anything else go wrong? The idea of “mother knows best” hilariously gets flipped upside down in this heartwarming, romantic comedy.

Roles are available for one woman and one man in their 20s, two women and two men ages 50s-60s and one man or woman age 50s with an Eastern-European accent. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition. The show will go into rehearsal in November and will be performed weekends Jan. 11-27.

Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. For more information, call 262-633-4218.

