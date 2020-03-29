Things are looking up in Waterford

As winter melts away and spring comes alive in Waterford, there is a vibrancy not felt in several years. The residents have a swing in their step and a tune on their tongue because things are looking up.
Main Street is changing. The years of road construction will be done mid-June, and several new businesses along Main Street have already opened or will be opening this summer. The historic Foat Building at 102 Main St. will be the new place in town for a spot of tea (or coffee), called Fifth Generation Coffee & Tea. Just a short walk east to 228 Main St. will be the future home of a vodka distillery called the Waterford Stillhouse.
Café 213 reopened in January under new ownership, and area residents are thrilled. Riding the wave of the momentum, Rendezvous Jewelry at 217 Main St. will host a grand reopening and Customer Appreciation Day in May with chances to win great prizes and opportunities to score some sweet deals.
Main Street has gained a touch of class at 330 E. Main St. with the addition of Artistic Piano Service which offers piano lessons, piano tuning and pianos for sale. Right down from this shop at 318 E. Main St., we are excited to welcome Noble View Cheese Co. This creamery is new to Waterford and the only one of its kind in Racine County. It will begin production in the coming weeks, and its storefront could open as early as this summer. The cheese factory owners, Jay and John Noble, also purchased Waterford’s signature Uncle Harry’s Ice Cream Shoppe and will have a grand reopening in May.
Not only is Main Street being transformed, but all of Waterford is seeing change and growth. This progress encouraged Nick and Amanda Humphrey to go into business Downtown. The Humphreys recently purchased Ink Spot, which has provided local design and printing services for 16 years at its 216 N. Milwaukee St. location.
“We love Waterford and wanted to give back to the community,” Amanda Humphrey said. “This is a good way for us to do that.”
Ink Spot will also have a grand reopening on May 30 and will offer free shredding to anyone who brings in nonperishables for the local food pantries.
The emphasis to bring more life and business to Downtown Waterford has caught the attention of two larger businesses as well. A Dairy Queen will soon be built at the corner of Sixth Street and Highway 36, as well as a Dollar General.
Developers are paving the way for more than just new businesses. More than 120 housing units will be added to the village within the next year in the forms of apartments, condos, duplexes and single-family homes.
The nonprofit sector is heading into a new season as well. Two nonprofits which have helped the community and businesses for many years have merged with great plans for 2020 and beyond.
Explore Waterford is this new entity, and it is comprised of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street America member Absolutely Waterford. Together they will host new events, assist startup businesses, provide creative possibilities for existing businesses, offer educational opportunities and support a variety of community projects. Explore Waterford is intentionally working together with the Waterford Area School District, local businesses, Waterford Public Library and the Village of Waterford to help students succeed.
Waterford is a small part of the thriving Racine County area, and residents love its small-town charm.
"If we continue to work and grow together as a community, we can retain our small-town charm even in the midst of change and progress," stated Dawn Brummel, Explore Waterford’s executive director.
Dawn Brummel is executive director of Explore Waterford.
