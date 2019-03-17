Dominic Thiem edged error-prone Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, denying Federer a record sixth title in the desert.
Thiem trailed 4-3 and 5-4 in the third set before breaking Federer with a forehand winner to go up 6-5. Thiem served out the two-hour match that ended with another error from Federer, a forehand dumped into the net.
Federer was in the final for the third straight year and lost for the second year in a row. He was beaten in a third-set tiebreaker by Juan Martin del Potro last year. Federer won his 100th career title in Dubai recently.
Thiem had lost in his previous two ATP Masters 1000 finals. But the 25-year-old Austrian's solid serve held up against Federer as it had throughout the tournament.
Thiem was broken just four times out of 61 service games in the tournament. He didn't lose serve during his semifinal win over Milos Raonic, facing only one break point in that match.
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu upset Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the women's title.
The 18-year-old Canadian, who practices visualization every morning, upset three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, becoming the first wild-card winner and second-youngest to claim the title in tournament history.
She overcame nerves, fatigue, arm and leg issues in the final set to earn the first title of her fledgling career.
Andreescu won on her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand. She broke Kerber three times in the third set, rallying from a 3-2 deficit to take four of the final five games.
Thiem and Andreescu earned $1.3 million each.
Boxing
The party starts long before the fight when Michael Conlan comes to New York on St. Patrick's Day.
But in the midst of his latest victory celebration at Madison Square Garden, Conlan was thinking about a loss.
He wants revenge for a defeat while an amateur, and the way he looked Sunday, he sure seems ready to get it.
The former world amateur champion and two-time Olympian from Ireland returned to the arena where he made his pro debut two years ago on the holiday to blow out Ruben Garcia Hernandez by unanimous decision.
Conlan (11-0) won in a shutout, with all three judges giving him every round of the 10-round featherweight bout for scores of 100-90, with the flag waving and singing in the crowd resuming even before the scores were announced.
Soccer
After Lionel Messi scored a wonderful third goal to complete his 51st career hat trick, Real Betis supporters did what only true fans can do when in the presence of genuine soccer genius.
They stood up, applauded Messi and joined with Barcelona fans in chanting out his name.
No, the game wasn't at Camp Nou. It was the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville that resounded with "Messi! Messi! Messi!"
It may end up as simply another superb performance by Messi, among so many in his trophy-laden career. But this game will be remembered by the 54,000 mostly Betis spectators who turned up on Sunday to back their team, only to end up honoring the man who helped deal it a hefty defeat.
Messi said he had never received such a tribute from opposing fans.
"No, I can't remember that happening before. I am grateful, we are always treated well when he play here," Messi said after his 45th hat trick for Barcelona, and six for Argentina.
