There's no hard feelings

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers will never know for sure, but had he been able to tell Davante Adams that he would be playing for multiple years beyond the 2022 season, perhaps the Green Bay Packers’ dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo would still be together.

But the four-time NFL MVP couldn’t make that promise to his favorite target, and in Rodgers’ mind, that at least played some role in Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, a trade that reunited Adams with his old Fresno State quarterback, Derek Carr.

Speaking at length Tuesday for the first time about the trade that sent Adams, the NFL’s most productive wide receiver over the past six seasons, to Vegas, Rodgers said the two had almost daily “deep conversations — man to man, friend to friend, brother to brother — about where he was at mentally and what he thought about his future moving forward.”

In the end, Rodgers said, he believes his own uncertainty about playing beyond this season combined with Adams’ affinity for Carr and the Las Vegas area made Adams’ mind up for him.

“We had some really honest conversations about my future here and how long I wanted to play, and his own thoughts about his future and where he wanted to play and live and raise his family,” Rodgers explained at his locker following Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “The team obviously stepped up and made a competitive or even more compelling (contract) offer (than the Raiders did).

“Ultimately, Davante thought it was best for him and his family to be in Vegas. So that was tough, for sure. But I love Tae and love our connection.”

Rodgers thought the possibility of becoming the Packers’ all-time leading receiver might be “a little nugget that would kind of keep him here, but again, ‘Tae’ made a decision that he thought was in the best interest of him and his family, and I can’t fault him for that at all.”

Adams, who caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, finished his eight-year Packers career with 669 regular-season receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. He’s fourth in team history in receiving yards (2,016 behind leader Donald Driver’s 10,137), second in receptions (74 behind Driver’s 743) and second in touchdown catches (26 behind Don Hutson’s 99).

“I asked him at the end, I said, ‘What can I do for you?’ And he said he wanted to go to Vegas. So, I said, ‘All right,’ ” Rodgers said, adding that he tried unsuccessfully to connect with Adams while he was in town for “The Match” last week.

“That’s ultimately what he wanted, was to be in Vegas and to kind of start the next chapter of his career. Look, I’m not going to stand in the way of that. I love him. It’s really hard for sure, but when you love somebody and you care about somebody like that, ultimately you want them to be happy. And he felt like, I think, he was going to be happier in Vegas with him and his family being close to the family and on the West Coast.”

Lazard absent

Including the rehabilitation group of players coming back from injuries (David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Kylin Hill, Randy Ramsey), everyone was present and accounted for at Tuesday’s practice except for restricted free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has yet to sign his one-year, $3.986 million tender and remains technically unsigned — and therefore not required to attend.

Of course, given his expected expanded role in the offense this season, his absence was noteworthy.

“Everybody that is currently signed on our roster is (in attendance),” head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I have not seen Allen.”

Whether Lazard is angling for a longer-term contract or simply protecting himself from a freak injury during these light practices is unclear. In a statement to The Athletic, Lazard’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said of Lazard’s absence, “Allen’s total focus is on having the best possible season he can have as a player & helping the Packers win the Lombardi Trophy. Everything he is doing is to further those objectives.”

Appearing on “The Jim Rome Show” late last month, Lazard said he’s preparing for a bigger role with Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both having departed during the offseason.

“It definitely puts me into a bigger role, obviously losing those two guys, who are elite at what they do. Especially Davante, the best receiver in the game,” Lazard told Rome. “Losing those guys is obviously detrimental. With that comes more responsibility on my plate, and I’m more than excited about the opportunity that will be presented this fall for me.”

Jenkins on the mend

Jenkins, who tore the ACL in his left knee during the Packers’ Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota, said he is pleased with his progress in his comeback from the injury but was reluctant to put a timeframe on his return, especially after seeing Bakhtiari’s struggles coming back from the same injury.

Bakhtiari suffered his ACL tear during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice and his only game action since the injury was a 27-snap stint in last year’s regular-season finale at Detroit. Bakhtiari was unable to play two weeks later in the Packers’ season-ending NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Right now, for six months out, I’m feeling real good,” Jenkins said. “I’m running, doing different things, so I’m feeling good.”

Asked if he has a goal in mind, Jenkins replied, “Really, right now, it’s just continuing to work. And then, when that time comes, for me to get out there, and when I’m comfortable and the trainers are comfortable, then we’ll do it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0