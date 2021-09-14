There are concerns going into Sept. 25 showdown against Notre Dame

On the one hand, the Badgers have had success with these runs — first down runs are averaging 5.6 yards. After excluding Isaac Guerendo’s run of 82 yards on a first down against Eastern Michigan, UW is averaging 4.3 yards on all other first-down runs. That’s a solid gain to start a series, but it’s not as much as UW is getting when it passes on first down.

First-down pass plays have averaged 7.9 yards and Mertz is 13 of 20 for 157 yards when passing on first down. That average includes the 15-yard loss after Mertz was flagged for intentional grounding on a first-down pass against the Nittany Lions. Take that play out and UW averages just over 9 yards per first-down pass.

UW controlled the line in the run game for stretches against Penn State and for almost the whole game against Eastern Michigan, but against some of the better defenses they’ll face this season, giving the offensive line the advantage of the opponent not knowing if a run or pass is coming on first down will be necessary.

It should be noted that UW was intentionally running its base running plays against EMU and tried not to put too much on tape for opponents, so that factored into the run-pass split on first down. But UW still was 30-7 run over pass on first down against PSU until the last-minute drive to end the game that featured four first-down passes.