 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theodore Kern

  • 0
Theodore Kern

Theodore (aka Ted Jackson) Kern, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), attempt financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News