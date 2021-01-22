Theodore Cusick Jr.
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."
For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.
Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.
Park theater's doors were padlocked illegally, and Azarian could lose its demolition contract because of it
Despite a raze order remaining, the fate of The Park (formerly known as The Capitol Theater) is far from sealed. The City Council is still deliberating what company (if any) will be paid around $200,000 to demolish it, or if it can stay.
The theater's sign, untouched for at least 13 years, now reads "SAVE ME," visible to drivers on Washington Avenue.
Steve Spitzer founded his Racine County pharmacies to fight the drug industry. Now he's selling to Walgreens
Pharmacy Station's founder fought to buck the system and to keep prescription prices down. But the rising cost of pharmaceuticals has made it seemingly impossible to protect consumers from being gouged.
Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, Jan. 25, the state Department of Health Servic…
Some parents were outraged when they learned that Racine Educators United had asked teachers if they would participate in a mock funeral procession to “highlight returning teachers to the building is unsafe” at this point in the pandemic.
The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.
Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.
"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson.
Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."
Teen reportedly hit in face with ax after robbing someone, then shot someone else during exchange set up on Facebook
Two alleged crimes, occurring nearly three months apart, have led to charges for a Racine 19-year-old after he was reportedly hit in the face with an ax after robbing someone, then allegedly shot someone during a Facebook Marketplace meetup.
Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."