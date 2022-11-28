 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theodore A. Kritch

Theodore A. Kritch, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

