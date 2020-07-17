The Waterford River Rhythms concert series

The Waterford River Rhytms is going on its 14th year and offers free concerts at the Village Hall Park in Waterford "sort of every other Thursday" during the summer, according to the website. On July 16, the Geoff Howard Experiment played.
Photos by Lauren Henning of the Journal Times. For additional photos from the concert, visit journaltimes.com.
