'The Tourists' on stage at UW-Parkside
SOMERS — “The Tourists,” a FreshINK staged reading, will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, in The Rita Studio A at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Peggy and Debra have visited Tokyo, Berlin, Thailand, London and even an Amish Farm once (it was weird). But now that Debra’s getting married and moving to the other side of the city, Peggy is worried that their trip to Paris will be their last, so she’s determined to cement their friendship by having the best trip ever. That is until Debra meets a sexy Frenchman named Dmetri. "The Tourists" is a play about friendship, mortality and Paris.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee but reservations are required; go to uwp.edu.

