'The Tourists' on stage at UW-Parkside

Peggy and Debra have visited Tokyo, Berlin, Thailand, London and even an Amish Farm once (it was weird). But now that Debra’s getting married and moving to the other side of the city, Peggy is worried that their trip to Paris will be their last, so she’s determined to cement their friendship by having the best trip ever. That is until Debra meets a sexy Frenchman named Dmetri. "The Tourists" is a play about friendship, mortality and Paris.