RACINE — Audiences are invited to “explore the power of human connection and what it means to be given new life” in the stage drama “The Tin Woman.”

The show will be on stage Feb. 24-March 12 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Plagued with guilt and uncertainty about her second chance, Joy wonders if she’ll ever be able to move forward.

Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy.

When Joy decides to meet Jack’s family to find closure, their grief transforms as they finally face having to accept his death.

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Katie Gleason as Joy, Kevin Hlavka as Hank, Mona Lewis as Alice, Isabella Bullock as Sammy, Raquel Wright as Nurse/Darla and Philip Evreniadis as Jack

Written by Sean Grennan, “The Tin Woman” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and Thursday, March 9. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (age 62 and older) and $13 for students )21 and younger).

Tickets for “value nights” on March 5 and 9 are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. Savings are also offered to groups of 12 or more.