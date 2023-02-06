RACINE — Explore the power of human connection and what it means to be given new life in “The Tin Woman” Feb. 24-March 12 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

After receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give Joy a new lease on life, she instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Plagued with guilt and uncertainty about her second chance, Joy wonders if she’ll ever be able to move forward. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. When Joy decides to meet Jack’s family to find closure, their grief transforms as they finally face having to accept his death.