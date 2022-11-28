'The Story of the Nutcracker' on stage by local dance company

SOMERS — The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will present "The Story of the Nutcracker" Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, in The Rita at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
This classic ballet set to Tchaikovsky's brilliant score is filled with a cast of magical characters on stage set to waltzing flowers, snowflakes dancing in falling snow, the Sugar Plum Fairy and a cannon that fires cheese.
Performances are at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. All seating is reserved; go to classicaldancearts.org/the-story-of-the-nutcracker.