The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery coming soon

“The goal is to have something for everyone, and to create some twists on classic styles,” Bernard said. He cited examples such as milkshake IPAs (India pale ales), Brut IPAs and fruited ales.

Bernard said he will also brew some special releases with local ingredients, and he expects to do some collaboration with the coffee roastery planned next door to do some seasonal coffee stouts and porters. He’s also hoping to have a maibock (a German light beer) and a double chocolate stout (originally planned for ChocolateFest).

He said he’s gotten a lot of requests for gluten-free and low-calorie beer as well, which he is considering.

“The goal is to keep things changing all the time,” he said.

The brewery will have growlers and crowlers available for customers who want to take beer to go.

In the weeks prior to opening, Bernard is also planning on conducting some market research to see what a focus group likes and dislikes and what people may want to see next at the brewery.

Family environment

In addition to beers, there will also be craft sodas for children. “We really want to make it a family environment where you can take kids,” Michelle said.