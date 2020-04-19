The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery coming soon

BURLINGTON — A local couple is setting up a Downtown Burlington business they hope will become a Runaway success.
Bernard and Michelle Petersen intend to open The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery at 109 E. Chestnut St. in late April. The couple, owners of MPC Property Management, are currently setting up the taproom inside the circa 1890 building the Petersens bought in 2010, and where they previously had part of MPC located. As of early March, the brewing equipment was set up.
Bernard has been a hobby beer brewer for more than 10 years. So, the Petersens are combining his skills with their desire to do something for the community: add a unique new business to Burlington’s steadily awakening Downtown.
The name Runaway, Michelle said, comes from the fact that when their building was young, horses would occasionally get loose from their buggies and run around the town, and those chaotic events would make it into the newspaper.
The brewing will be performed in the building’s full, stone-walled basement; the Petersens are working with Milwaukee brewing equipment supplier Spike Brewing.
A nanobrewery is commonly defined as one that makes no more than three barrels of beer per batch, and that is what Bernard plans to do. They plan to have up to 10 different beers on tap at all times, and is hoping to have guest taps as well. Bernard said six beers are brewed and ready for opening.
“The goal is to have something for everyone, and to create some twists on classic styles,” Bernard said. He cited examples such as milkshake IPAs (India pale ales), Brut IPAs and fruited ales.
Bernard said he will also brew some special releases with local ingredients, and he expects to do some collaboration with the coffee roastery planned next door to do some seasonal coffee stouts and porters. He’s also hoping to have a maibock (a German light beer) and a double chocolate stout (originally planned for ChocolateFest).
He said he’s gotten a lot of requests for gluten-free and low-calorie beer as well, which he is considering.
“The goal is to keep things changing all the time,” he said.
The brewery will have growlers and crowlers available for customers who want to take beer to go.
In the weeks prior to opening, Bernard is also planning on conducting some market research to see what a focus group likes and dislikes and what people may want to see next at the brewery.
Family environment
In addition to beers, there will also be craft sodas for children. “We really want to make it a family environment where you can take kids,” Michelle said.
The first floor is a 1,100-square-foot taproom that will seat up to about 50 people. It has its original, 16-foot tin ceiling, and the room will have some additional metallic elements as well as wood.
Food will consist of pub snacks such as pretzels, chips and dip. The menu is still being finalized, Bernard said.
The Petersens are also installing a rear patio for a beer garden, about 16 by 40 feet. Michelle said it will have tables with umbrellas and a pergola overhead.
The Runaway will be operated with the help of four to six employees, but it’s not going to be a full-time establishment. They anticipate being open from about early evening until close on Thursdays and Fridays and from midday to close on Saturdays.
The Petersens originally planned to open in June. But because contractors could come into the building and work a lot faster than he anticipated, Bernard said, the grand opening can come a lot sooner.
“It was a lot of hard work,” he said.
Journal Times Reporter Rachel Kubik contributed to the updated article.
