The Ron Purtee Show 10th anniversary celebration

RACINE — Area residents can celebrate the 10th anniversary of "The Ron Purtee Show" by attending a live television show filming. It takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

The Ron Purtee Show is a podcast led by Racine resident and entertainer Ron Purtee. He has done standup comedy, is the founder of Blank-Fest Wisconsin, and currently writes and directs films.

The show will feature Conan Neutron from the Oakland, Calif.-based rock band Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends. Neutron will be a part of an interview. Local Kenosha-based comedian John O'Neill will perform a standup routine and an interview.

There is no admission fee and the show will also be posted on YouTube.

