'The Revolutionists' to be staged at Carthage

Written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Nora Carroll, "The Revolutionists" centralizes around four real women who lived during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794). These courageous and daring women — playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, iconic former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle — are on a mission to change the world, starting with fighting for freedom and equality in Paris. Both darkly hilarious and rebellious, "The Revolutionists" is about legacy, terrorism, feminism and friendship.