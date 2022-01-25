'The Revolutionists' to be staged at Carthage

KENOSHA — "The Revolutionists" comes to the Wartburg Theatre stage at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Feb. 25-March 5.
Written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Nora Carroll, "The Revolutionists" centralizes around four real women who lived during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794). These courageous and daring women — playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, iconic former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle — are on a mission to change the world, starting with fighting for freedom and equality in Paris. Both darkly hilarious and rebellious, "The Revolutionists" is about legacy, terrorism, feminism and friendship.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26 and March 3-5, and 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students. Call 262-551-6661 or go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/box-office.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Embrace the cold with outdoor adventures
-
Upcoming art exhibition encourages multiple views of vessels and sculpture
-
Submit your event to our free online calendar
- 43 updates