"The Revolutionists" opening Feb. 25 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The setting might be the French Revolution, but the themes are contemporary.

Which makes “The Revolutionists” so fascinating, said Nora Carroll, who is directing the show at Carthage College.

“The role of women in a revolution is a huge theme in this story,” she said during a rehearsal break at the college’s Wartburg Theater. “It’s still relevant — so relevant — today as women gain a voice in politics and in how the government should be run.”

During a revolution, she added, “The question becomes: What does this revolution do for me, for my freedom? For women in general? For Black women? For queer people?”

The action centers on four real women who lived during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794), though the story is fictionalized.

The women are playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, iconic former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle. They are, in playwright Lauren Gunderson’s words “on a mission to change the world, starting with fighting for freedom and equality in Paris.”

Of the women depicted in the show, Carroll — and the Carthage students on stage — had only heard of Marie Antoinette, the French queen who famously lost her head during the revolution.

“That’s sort of a joke in the play,” Carroll said, “that no one had heard of these other women.”

Even though De Gouge was a playwright, and Carroll herself is an actor, director and playwright, “I had never heard of her, and I spent years in theater school,” Carroll said. “You see how history buries certain voices.”

This is also a reminder, she added, “that female playwrights have been around for hundreds of years. Sometimes people think women have only been writing plays for the past 20 years.”

Finding the humor

Though “Revolutionists” does feature a guillotine and beheadings, it is billed as a dark comedy.

“If there’s a joke, we lean into it,” Carroll said. “We bring out the humor because I think we need that right now.”

Likewise, though the subject matter may be dark, the production itself “has been a really good time,” Carroll said. “There hasn’t been one rehearsal where we’re not laughing.”

As for the audience, Carroll said “The Revolutionists” is “hilarious and classical but also so relevant,” adding that “March is Women’s History Month, so you can kick it off by spending some time with these bad-ass women.”

The playwright, Carroll said, “is asking us ‘what kind of citizen do you want to be?’ You can sit back and watch what’s happening, or you can find a way to be more active. I think she’s nudging us toward action.”

The cast

“The Revolutionists” play has four characters, but Carroll cast five Carthage students in the production.

Two actors are sharing the role of Olympe De Gouge, a French playwright and political activist whose writings on women’s rights and abolitionism reached a large audience in various countries.

“Both of them were brilliant when they came to audition,” she said of Sophie Michalski and Becca Robertson. “They’re doing quite different takes on the character, so I thought, why not cast them both?”

The two are alternating performances.

The rest of the cast is: Zoe Gatz as Charlotte Corday, an assassin; Natalie Lall as Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle; and Caitlin Preuss as Queen Marie Antoinette.

