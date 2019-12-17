The records keep coming for Brees

Drew Brees trotted along the sideline holding his helmet and a Hall of Fame-bound ball in his left hand while using his right hand to wave and blow kisses to an adoring Superdome crowd.
Another milestone, another memory, for an undersized and once underestimated player who has broken just about every significant record a quarterback can break — and doesn't look anywhere near done at age 40.
Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
“It was special, everything about the night,” Brees said. “It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes, because I never thought I’d have a chance to be part of something like this.”
The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes came in the third quarter, when Brees hit tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard score. Brees' next pass in the game was the 541st scoring toss of his career, a 28-yarder to reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill that put the Saints up 34-0.
“He's done that to a lot of defenses," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "When he gets like that. I don't know that anybody can stop him.”
Now in his 19th season, the 6-foot Brees — a 2001 second-round draft choice — came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577. He built on those numbers while also setting a record for completion percentage in a game. He completed 29 of 30 passes — 96.7% — for 307 yards before being relieved by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter. That broke the mark Philip Rivers had held since completing 28 of 29 (96.6%) against Arizona last season.
• The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson on Tuesday for the final two regular season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Jackson was arrested Sept. 19 for driving under the influence.
The Broncos said Jackson informed the team of his DUI arrest and that it was reported to the NFL. In a statement, the team said: “There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.”
The 31-year-old Jackson was suspended without pay.
Jackson has two interceptions for a Broncos team that's ensured of a third straight losing season. They host Detroit on Sunday.
Denver signed Jackson to a three-year, $33 million last offseason.
College basketball
North Carolina star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss four to six weeks after having arthroscopic knee surgery.
The school says Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He had missed Sunday's loss to Wofford due to the injury, with UNC saying then that he was out indefinitely as treatment options were being evaluated.
Widely regarded as a potential NBA lottery pick if he enters the draft after one season, Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen and has been the Tar Heels' best player at creating his own shot. He led the team in scoring in six of his nine games this season, starting when he had 34 points against Notre Dame for the most points ever by an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman in his first game.
Anthony is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, though he's shooting 36.8% from the field.
• Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern's family appreciate the outpouring of support.
The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.