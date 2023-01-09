The Queens of Comedy present a one-of-a-kind night of laughs

RACINE — Comedy is never a drag — unless Dear Ruthie and friends are involved. The Queens of Comedy: Dear Ruthie and Friends bring a night full of laughter to the Comedy Tonight series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

In an over-the-top combination of stand-up bits, impersonations and comedic renditions of songs brought to life by local queens, this group has crowned themselves as the Queens of Comedy. Lead by Dear Ruthie, the evening of laughs will feature Shawna Love, Muffy Fishbasket, Shannon Dupree, Jaclyn Jill and Miss Birdee.

Beyond comedy, Ruthie is a gal about town and authors the “Dear Ruthie” column in the “Shepherd Express”; serves as camp counselor in the drag reality competition Camp Wannakiki and is a bingo diva at Hamburger Mary’s MKE where she also appears as Joan Rivers. She founded Ruthie’s Kennel Club to support animal-related charities throughout Wisconsin and has appeared in many professional productions like “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” and “The Creature from the Black, Black Lagoon: The Musical.”

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.