GREEN BAY — As if the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver corps weren’t shrouded in enough uncertainty, their new No. 1, Allen Lazard, did not practice again on Wednesday and his status for Sunday’s season-opening matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium is in doubt.

Lazard sat out both of the team’s practices following the Aug. 26 preseason finale at Kansas City, didn’t practice on Monday when the players returned from a four-day break for the Labor Day weekend, and was the only member of the 53-man roster not to practice Wednesday.

The Packers listed Lazard with an ankle injury on the official injury report.

“He got stepped on last week,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “So that’s where we’re at with him.”

Lazard, whom quarterback Aaron Rodgers has touted as a capable No. 1 receiver in the wake of the team trading two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

If Lazard can’t play against the Vikings, veterans Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb and rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson would be the next men up. Juwann Winfree could also move up from the practice squad as a game-day elevation.

“There's about five guys that we kind of expect to be in the mix consistently playing receiver for us,” Rodgers said. “If one of them goes down, then the other four better be ready.”

Asked if he expects Lazard to play against the Vikings, Rodgers replied, “Oh, I don't know. We'll see how he's feeling this week. I don't think he needs a lot of practice to be ready to go, so we'll see how the week progresses.”

Line dancing

The Packers listed four offensive linemen on their injury report: Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Elgton Jenkins (pectoral, knee) were listed as limited participants in practice, while right guard/center Jake Hanson (shoulder) and backup left tackle Yosh Nijman (knee) were listed as practicing in full.

Whether Bakhtiari or Jenkins, both of whom are coming off torn ACLs in their left knees, will get the green light to play against the Vikings remains to be seen. Bakhtiari has been doing 11-on-11 work in practice, but it’s unclear whether Jenkins, whose chest injury cropped up near the end of camp, has done any team periods.

“Obviously (I’m) excited to get Dave and Elgton back — (we’re) hoping for this week, but we’ll see,” Rodgers said. “Those guys just have a consistency that they’ve played at for such a long time — Dave for obviously much longer than Elgton.

“(After them), we’re young at that spot. We don’t have the usual older vets that we’ve had in years past. … There's going to be young guys suited up, for sure, whether or not those guys play.”

Said LaFleur: “We’re going to put the best five out there and try to put them in the best position possible, however that may be.”

Extra points

Safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were both limited in practice. … Kicker Mason Crosby (right knee), outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow), safety Dallin Leavitt (shoulder) and Watson (knee) were listed as full participants, with Leavitt shedding his red no-contact jersey—an indication he should be good to go on Sunday. … LaFleur said the players voted on their 2022 team captains Wednesday morning, and that the results would be announced after the players learn them.