'The Nutcracker' can be viewed virtually
'The Nutcracker' can be viewed virtually

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts will present its seventh annual production of "The Nutcracker" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's show will be performed without an in-person audience. Instead, audience members can watch online from home by purchasing a live link to the show.

The show, which is performed annually around the globe, features world-famous music by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The local production is "complete with dancing mice, toy soldiers, sugarplums, magic and more.

Tickets can be purchased online for $15. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/718295-0.

