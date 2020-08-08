The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — This season's NBA MVP has won the award before.
A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season's top NBA individual honor.
James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a six-time winner), Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA's only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award, and Harden is vying for his second MVP in three seasons.
"He's an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo last month, stating his best player's MVP case. "And I think that's kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he's very deserving and we'll be excited to support him."
Last year's selection for Coach of the Year, Budenholzer also was nominated again, as was Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Thunder coach Billy Donovan. Budenholzer would tie Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich and Don Nelson as the only coaches to have won the award three different times with another victory.
Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, while Utah's Rudy Gobert is bidding to win that trophy for a third consecutive season.
Antetokounmpo has a chance to join Hakeem Olaujuwon and Michael Jordan as the only players to win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.
If Gobert wins, he would join Dwight Howard as the only players to have won the award in three consecutive seasons.
The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories. Voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
The NBA has not set specific dates when the winners will be announced.
None of the games taking place at the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting, because ballots were due before games began again July 30.
Voting was based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11.
The league took the step of saying games played before the league suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic could factor into award consideration, out of fairness to the eight teams that were not invited to the restart.
Here are the award finalists:
Most Valuable Player: Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Houston Rockets; LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers.
Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies; Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat; Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans.
Defensive Player of the Year: Antetokounmpo; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Sixth Man Award: Montrezl Harrell, Clippers; Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder; Lou Williams, Clippers.
Most Improved Player: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat; Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks; Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans.
Coach of the Year: Budenholzer; Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder; Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors.
NBA notes
All-Star Ben Simmons will have surgery on his left knee, a big blow for the Philadelphia 76ers and their hopes of making a deep run in this season's playoffs.
The 76ers announced Saturday that Simmons will be leaving the NBA's season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World. There was no immediate timeframe for his return, and it's likely that no firm timetable on his recovery will be set until after the surgery.
Simmons left Philadelphia's game against Washington on Wednesday midway through the third quarter because of injury, officially diagnosed as a subluxation of the left patella. A subluxation is a partial and temporary dislocation; the patella is the kneecap.
Tests performed since revealed a loose body inside the knee, which led to the decision for surgery.
Losing Simmons is the latest issue for a franchise that has endured many tough breaks in recent years on the injury front. The 76ers went 47-199 in coach Brett Brown's first three seasons — the start of the infamous "Trust The Process" era — then improved to 28-54 in 2016-17 and have become one of the Eastern Conference's top clubs in the three seasons since.
Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season, and his 35.4 minutes per game leads the 76ers. The 76ers have clinched a playoff spot and cannot fall lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference, no matter what happens in the remainder of the seeding games.
• The NBA's Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized plans to create the first NBA Foundation that will work to spur economic growth in the Black community, announcing Wednesday that the initial contribution will be $300 million over the next decade.
Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years. An eight-person Board of Directors will be installed, with four of those seats going to representatives from the board of governors, three seats to NBPA players and executives, and one to the league office.
NBPA President Chris Paul had said earlier in the season restart at Walt Disney World that $300 million would be the start, and now those plans are complete.
