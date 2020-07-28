The more we stay home, the less the coronavirus spreads. Here's the evidence

Assuming that a typical American made four nonessential trips on a typical pre-pandemic day, the researchers determined that in counties where residents scrubbed all of those trips, the virus spread less than when only three trips were skipped. Overall, the researchers saw a linear correlation between the number of nonessential outings by a county’s residents and the number of people a single person could infect.

And the impact of social distancing was magnified in densely populated counties, where the virus transmitted more efficiently from person to person to begin with.

Weather mattered too, but not as much as social distancing, and not in straightforward ways. As temperature and humidity levels rose from chilly to a merely cold heat index of 51 degrees Fahrenheit, transmission rates tended to decline. Between 51 and 68 degrees of heat and humidity, the virus’ ability to jump from person to person rose modestly. Then it declined again as the heat index rose above 68 degrees.